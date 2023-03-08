MATT Jurman has been impressed with Adelaide wonder boy Nestory Irankunda but the Jets co-captain is confident of taming the teenager at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
Irankunda has replaced Scotland-based Garang Kuol as the pin-up boy of the A-League.
Still only 17, the power-packed winger has scored spectacular goals in consecutive games.
According to Opta Facts, he has covered a league-high 15 metres per carry and has been directly involved in four goals in the past five games.
"It is great to see young boys get a chance and he has taken his with both hands," Jurman said. "He has some great qualities but we are confident that we can stop any player that they put forward."
Irankunda created history last year when still aged 15, producing a stunning freekick to equalise against the Jets before Hiroshi Ibusuki headed home an injury-time winner at McDonald Jones Stadium in round 12.
There will be no surprises this time.
"As the week goes on we watch a lot of video on all the players," Jurman said. "We get individual videos. Going into games we are very well prepared. Young boys play off the cuff. If you let them get confident in the first five-to-ten minutes, then they get into the game. As an experienced player that is what you have to avoid, those boys getting confident on the ball."
The Reds are fresh from a 4-2 win over leaders Melbourne City, but they could be without Ibusuki, who was replaced in the 32nd minute after a head knock.
The Japanese striker was the Reds' best in a 1-0 loss to the Jets at Coopers Stadium on December 27.
"I'm not sure if he has been cleared," Jurman said. "Under concussion rules, he can't play for eight days. He has quality but there are a lot of boys with quality in that team. Craig Goodwin is one of the top players. If we stop those type of boys playing well that will give us a good chance at three points."
The Jets are coming off a controversial 2-1 defeat to Wellington Phoenix in Wellington.
"It was a frustrating game for us. We felt like we dominated the game apart from 10 to 15 minutes," Jurman said. "They had two chances in which they had a bit of help from someone (officials). For us, we had enough chances to win that game. It could have been 3-2, 4-2, 5-2 to be honest. We had a lot of chances, especially in the second half. It was positive that we are getting into [goal scoring] areas. We just have to keep believing and keep doing those things."
The loss to Wellington followed a 2-1 defeat to Western United, which ended a five-game unbeaten streak.
The Jets are in seventh spot on 24 points, three points outside the top six with seven rounds remaining. They are at home again next Saturday against Perth before an international break.
"You can see in this league that momentum is everything," Jurman said. "We shot up the ladder with some great results last month. We want to get back on that roll again. If we can get some good results at home it will put us in a good place again."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
