"It was a frustrating game for us. We felt like we dominated the game apart from 10 to 15 minutes," Jurman said. "They had two chances in which they had a bit of help from someone (officials). For us, we had enough chances to win that game. It could have been 3-2, 4-2, 5-2 to be honest. We had a lot of chances, especially in the second half. It was positive that we are getting into [goal scoring] areas. We just have to keep believing and keep doing those things."

