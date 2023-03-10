THE Indigenous Voice to Parliament was a "significant and historic moment" for Australia and Labor was hopeful the nation would respond by approving it by referendum later this year, Attorney General Mark Dreyfus said during a visit to Newcastle today.
Mr Dreyfus, member for the Melbourne electorate of Isaacs, was in the region to address a forum organised by Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon at the University of Newcastle Conservatorium in Auckland Street, Newcastle.
Addressing an audience of about 90 at the forum, Mr Dreyfus said Labor had gone to the 2022 federal election with a clear and unambiguous policy of planning to legislate for an Indigenous voice in the first term of an Albanese government, and after more than a decade of detailed consultation, there was no need "for another process".
"I'm expecting a resounding yes vote," Mr Dreyfus said.
At a media conference in Civic Park before the conference, Ms Claydon said she was also "very optimistic".
"Newcastle, of course, was the first city in Australia to fly the Aboriginal flag on a civic building under the Labor Lord Mayor Joy Cummings," Ms Claydon said.
"We were one of the first local governments to sign the commitment under the Council of Aboriginal Reconciliation.
"We have a long and proud history of advocating for First Nations' rights in this city.
"And if the calls and contact into my office are anything to go by I expect the city will rally hard for a very strong yes vote in the upcoming referendum."
The University of Newcastle's Pro Vice-Chancelllor Indigenous, Strategy and Leadership, Nathan Towney, told the forum there had "been a lot of noise" about the referendum, which was trying to "distract attention from a simple thing".
That is whether Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should be able to advise and have a voice on the things that impact on them," Mr Towney said.
At the media conference, Mr Drefyus parried questions about reported criticism of the government's actions by the Referendum Working Group it appointed in September last year, with 21 members including Newcastle's Sean Gordon.
"The government's intention on setting up this working group was to receive the views of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders," Mr Dreyfus said.
"And we've been doing that, and that process is continuing."
The two MPs and Mr Towney spoke briefly at the forum before questions were taken from the floor.
During questions, Mr Gordon, the working group member, said he would be "devastated" if the referendum failed to succeed.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
