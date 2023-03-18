She has proven to be one for the ages already, but now champion sprinter She's A Pearl is looking like she is on track to create even more history in the upcoming Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg series at Sydney's Wentworth Park.
The honour roll of the Golden Easter Egg is littered with champions.
It includes legends like Fernando Bale, Brett Lee, Tenthill Doll, and Rapid Journey to name just a few. But throughout the 33-year history of the prestigious event, no greyhound has ever achieved the feat of winning the final twice.
On March 25, at headquarters in the heats of the Golden Easter Egg, the Jodie Lord-trained She's A Pearl will embark on her shot at history looking to go back to back in the Group 1 feature.
And it would be a brave person to say she couldn't do it after she looked back to her spectacular best breaking the track record at Temora on Sunday March 11 when she went back-to-back in their annual feature, the Group 2 Temora Cup.
Coincidentally in 2022, Jodie Lord took She's A Pearl to Temora and won their Cup before heading back to Wentworth Park and being unbeatable during the Golden Easter Egg series.
She's A Pearl was recently crowned 2022 NSW Greyhound of the Year having won 16 of her 20 NSW starts, and at one stage she won 13 races in succession.
Apart from the Golden Easter Egg, she also claimed the world's richest greyhound race, the TAB Million Dollar Chase in May, becoming the sport's latest millionaire.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
