Lithgow track to get $3m upgrade

By Michael Cowley
March 17 2023 - 11:45am
From the left, Beth Cook acting president of Lithgow Greyhound Racing Club, Deputy Premier Paul Toole, GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay ,and Lithgow mayor Maree Statham. Picture supplied

The commitment of Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) to being the leader of safety innovation and world's best practice in greyhound track design will see another of its tracks undergo a multi-million dollar upgrade. GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay, alongside Deputy Premier Paul Toole, announced at Lithgow on Thursday that the facility will be upgraded, and when completed host weekly TAB race meetings.

