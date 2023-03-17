Lithgow track to get $3m upgrade

The commitment of Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) to being the leader of safety innovation and world's best practice in greyhound track design will see another of its tracks undergo a multi-million dollar upgrade. GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay, alongside Deputy Premier Paul Toole, announced at Lithgow on Thursday that the facility will be upgraded, and when completed host weekly TAB race meetings.
The announcement comes less than two weeks after GRNSW officially opened the Muswellbrook track, which underwent a $2.8 million upgrade bringing it up to the safety standard required by GRNSW, and subsequently allowing it to also host TAB racing.
While GRNSW will fully fund the project, the Lithgow track is part of Mr Toole's Bathurst electorate and the minister for Regional NSW attended the announcement endorsing the project with the backing of the NSW Government.
"Back in November last year the floods which hit Bathurst saw the demolition of the local greyhound track at Kennerson Park," Mr Toole said.
"Since then greyhound participants have been without a venue to race at on this side of the Blue Mountains, unless they travelled to Dubbo. While the talks are ongoing about a replacement track for Bathurst, this announcement will not only be an interim measure to fill the void for participants, but part of the permanent solution for racing in the Central West.
"I applaud Greyhound Racing NSW for their initiative and foresight in making this decision for the industry and the people of the region, it is tremendous news, and as we know it is not only the racing participants who will benefit, but the entire community will be winners with this project to inject millions into the local economy."
Situated just over an hour from the densely populated greyhound region at Richmond, the Lithgow track will not only service those on the western side of the Blue Mountains, but also those on the Sydney side.
Mr Macaulay said GRNSW would fully fund a complete rebuild of the track - including the latest safety and state of the art welfare measures - as well as new facilities at the site.
"GRNSW is committed to constantly improving our tracks, and being the leader of safety innovation and world's best practice in greyhound track design," he said.
"Work on the project will commence immediately, and when the rebuild is completed the Lithgow track will be at TAB standard, and as such we plan to race 52 TAB meetings a year at the track. The region around Lithgow and particularly to its west, is another heartland for our greyhound participants and being able to upgrade the facility and bring the Lithgow racetrack in line with the other gold standard new racetracks we have recently rebuilt, where safety and welfare are paramount, is a massive positive for our sport.
"Lithgow is the latest major investment into track facilities in the state, and the strong support of the NSW Government, minister for Racing Kevin Anderson and local member, and Deputy Premier, Paul Toole, have made this possible."
The Lithgow club has a long history in the sport, dating back to the turn of the 20th century when the Lithgow Coursing Club was formed in 1901, before the "tin hare" was introduced to Lithgow in 1928.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
