I spent last weekend embedded in the Supercars precinct, and fair to say, I saw things you wouldn't believe.
Not necessarily attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion.
But definitely multiple pile-ups round Zaara Street and big drama over dry ice in the cockpit, if not the esky.
I'm not a huge motorsport fan, but race is part of "embrace" so I went for the ride.
First thing the rookie realises about Supercars is that it's a test of stamina - on and off the track.
Particularly if you live in the East End.
Upon entering the thunderdome it's immediately clear race cars are blindingly fast and ear-bleedingly loud. For those reasons alone, races seem to drag on. But only if you're trying to talk to someone. "What?"
You soon learn maybe now is a good time to sip your drink. All weekend.
Not just to stay hydrated, or sedate your ears, but also to better understand the punishment three days of racing can inflict on a chassis.
And in this spectator scenario, you're the chassis, and you might well be under fatigue come Sunday.
With tyres shredded, driver comfort in doubt and question marks over your capacity to go the distance.
In this moment, thank god for hardened motorsport fans, who'll tell you everything you need to know about all those things in the personal pit lane, and more.
If you ask. Sometimes even if you don't.
Know what I mean mate?
And at first I didn't know what they meant mate, because I'm fresh to motorsport.
But after a while the constant data starts to seep in, and rev-head revelations emerge.
The biggest one at Newcastle this year being no Holdens or Falcons.
Replaced by Camaros and Mustangs.
So much for decades of tradition, but consensus suggests it'll become tradition once they race a couple more times.
Not overly diehard, you'd think, but then again, don't think too much mate.
Just lovin' me motorsport.
Debate rages about the pros and cons of staging Supercars in Newcastle.
I'll leave that one alone, but having travelled up river to witness the beast at close quarters, there's no denying Supercars is a slick, stage-managed event that lives on the edge competitively and logistically.
For fans trackside over the three days, add "spiritually, emotionally and physically".
If you're lucky, your team will be there for you all weekend. Getting you back on track each morning after spills and thrills the day before and concerts at night.
With a swim, a coffee, maybe another live cross to something else you need to learn.
It's long format endurance racing for the three-day fan, and although you might not necessarily wake up next to Mike Tyson's tiger you may well start smearing paint across your face in preparation for the day ahead.
You'll know immersion is complete when a race commentator says "the situation is black and white, but grey is definitely a colour in between". And that makes sense.
