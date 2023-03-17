COACH Arthur Papas concedes that the time is now for the Newcastle Jets to make a charge for the A-League play-offs.
That doesn't mean it's time to panic.
Papas insists he will approach the must-win clash against Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday the same way he would if the contest was in round one.
"Every day you have to be at your best," Papas said. "If you think that one game is more important than the other, you probably have the wrong approach for the profession. There is no difference playing this team in round one as there is today. The context is the table. The reality is that you need to be at your best. That is how you prepare weekly and that is how you create consistency."
The Jets have lost three on the bounce to drop to eighth spot on 24 points. They are three points behind sixth-placed Sydney FC with six games remaining.
Perth are on 23 points in a congested table.
"At the start of the season, if you said with six games to go we were going to be three points out of the six and in a position - we'd say we are competitive. We want to be more than," Papas said. "Obviously, tomorrow is very important for that. Games are running out and we need to take those opportunities."
Papas has hinted at changes in structure and personnel for the visit by an equally desperate Glory.
Attacking midfielder Beka Dartsmelia replaced Kosta Grozos at half-time in the 4-2 loss to Adelaide last round. Mark Natta, Thomas Aquilina and Mo Al-Taay all had 20 plus minutes.
"We have looked at some different structures this week and changing it up a bit with personnel," he said. "We have played around a little bit with formation as well.
"Unfortunately, we have made mistakes and we have been punished for them. If you are going to win games, you have to cut out errors. We need to concentrate more, we need to have more belief in the way we play. Everyone knows, when we are playing well we are a hard team to stop. You have to be able to do that consistently over the course of the game."
Papas is also hoping for a change of luck with the officiating.
"We have had two really poor calls against us in two games," he said. "If you look at the penalty (handball) against Wellington, I don't think anyone can say that was a penalty.
"In the Adelaide game, we weren't at our best, but at 3-2 there is a clear handball in the box and it doesn't even come back [for the VAR]. That could be a penalty and 3-3."
Japanese winger Manabu Saito has recovered from bruising on his knee and will start.
Reno Piscopo (groin) has resumed full training and could feature off the bench.
However, Archie Goodwin has returned from Young Socceroos duties with a small tear in his groin and is expected to be out for three weeks.
"Unfortunately he has come back injured," Papas said. "We need him back on the field because we know he has goals in him. We need those goals."
The A-League goes into recess for a two-week international window after this weekend.
For the Jets, Natta and Thomas Aquilina will join the Olyroos for a camp in Italy, while Beka Mikeltadze (Georgia) and Dane Ingham (New Zealand) will play friendlies.
In other A-League games Saturday, Brisbane are at home to Western United and Sydney host Wanderers.
On Sunday, Melbourne Victory welcome Central Coast to AAMI Park and Macarthur meet Melbourne City at Campbelltown Stadium.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.