Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter Workers to debate AUKUS at April meeting as US pact generates further criticism after Paul Keating speech

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
March 21 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Workers secretary Leigh Shears is opposed to nuclear submarines. Picture by Peter Lorimer

FORMER prime minister Paul Keating's criticisms of AUKUS have focused attention on what its critics say is a tight binding of Australia to US foreign policy, especially with regards to China.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.