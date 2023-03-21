Labor to keep Hunter expert panel

Newcastle Herald
NSW Labor commits to keep Hunter Valley Clean Energy Expert Panel as part of proposed transition authority

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 22 2023 - 5:00am
NSW Labor has committed to retaining the State Government's clean energy expert panels and incorporating them into its transition authority model, if elected.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

