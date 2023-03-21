Labor to keep Hunter expert panel

NSW Labor has committed to retaining the State Government's clean energy expert panels and incorporating them into its transition authority model, if elected.
It follows Coalition claims that Labor's proposal would be an under-funded version of the Government's Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund.
Under Labor's plan, announced last week, a Hunter transition authority would play a key role in skills training and creating new job opportunities. It would also work in partnership with a proposed TAFE manufacturing centre of excellence based in the Hunter.
Similar authorities would be created in other coal mining regions to help them deal with the impacts of mining closures.
Labor has not allocated funding to establish the authorities.
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said Labor's policy would redirect money set aside to diversify mining communities to establish another layer of bureaucracy to duplicate work already being done.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has committed $25 million each year towards the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund, but Labor plans to short-change mining communities by raiding the fund to pay for new staff at its transition authorities," he said.
A 10 member Hunter Valley expert panel was established late last year to provide input into the allocation of the Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund.
In response, Shadow Minister for the Hunter and Swansea MP Yasmin Catley said Labor's proposed clean energy transition authorities would leverage the strengths of the state's mining regions to ensure they remained manufacturing and energy powerhouses.
"The Nationals' Royalties for Rejuvenation fund is supposed to be helping coal mining communities to diversify but it is yet to fund a single project," she said.
"Labor will strengthen the Regional Expert Panels so they can provide the best local outcomes.
"A Minns Labor Government will rebuild our local manufacturing capabilities starting with building the next fleet of Tangara trains right here in NSW."
Hunter Jobs Alliance polling released this week shows issues associated with energy transition on the Hunter's economy are weighing heavily on the minds of the region's voters heading into this weekend's election.
The survey of 2800 people across the region found an overwhelming majority of people agreed that it was likely the Hunter would see large economic changes caused by shifts in mining and energy production in the next 15 years.
Seventy per cent of voters in Labor seats, 67.8 per cent in Lake Macquarie and 65.7 per cent in Upper Hunter indicated they supported the establishment of a regional Hunter Valley Authority to coordinate responses to economic change, including attracting jobs and investment and assisting workers.
Voters also agreed that the Royalties for Rejuvenation fund's $25million annual budget was too little given the scale of the economic disruption .
Sixty five per cent of those in the seat of Upper Hunter, 60.7 per cent in Lake Macquarie and 65.6 per cent in Labor held seats indicated support for doubling the rejuvenation fund.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
