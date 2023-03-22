A STOLEN motorbike has led police on a pursuit through Bennetts Green, Mount Hutton, Hillsborough and Charlestown.
About 6.45pm Wednesday police sighted a stolen motorbike on South Street Windale and followed it to the Homemaker Centre at Bennetts Green where a pursuit was initiated.
The bike took off onto the Pacific Highway and police deemed the pursuit too unsafe to continue and terminated the chase.
PolAir was called in to follow the bike and pursued it through many Lake Macquarie suburbs including Mount Hutton, Hillsborough and Charlestown.
At the intersection of Kirkdale Drive and Charlestown Road the bike rider attempted to make a turn, but lost control and crashed.
The rider came off the bike, but fled the scene on foot.
He was apprehended a short time later and arrested.
According to police the rider, a man, was complaining of pain so he was taken to John Hunter Hospital for treatment where he remained overnight.
Police said he did not have any serious injuries and was expected to be released from hospital on Thursday morning and charged.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
