Mayfield West-based MCi Carbon awarded Banksia Sustainability Award for decarbonisation projects .

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 27 2023 - 7:30pm
Newcastle company receives major sustainability award

Mayfield West-based MCi Carbon has been awarded a National Banksia Sustainability Award in recognition of its work to decarbonise global industries.

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

