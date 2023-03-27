Newcastle company receives major sustainability award

Mayfield West-based MCi Carbon has been awarded a National Banksia Sustainability Award in recognition of its work to decarbonise global industries.
The awards celebrate innovation and leadership through the lens of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
MCi Carbon captures emissions from steel, cement, fertiliser and mining industries to unlock the value of carbon, which is then used as an input into building materials and other products.
The chemical process, called mineral carbonation, creates a range of products, including calcium and magnesium carbonates and amorphous silica, by reacting carbon dioxide with minerals in by-products of industrial processes, such as steel slag and mine tailings.
"A big thank you to the Banksia Foundation for this recognition of MCi Carbon as a national leader in sustainable and circular thinking," chief executive Marcus Dawe said.
"This award gives further credence to MCi Carbon's technology solutions and business models. The transition will require 1000 companies like ours, and every lever needs to be pulled to decarbonise supply chains and reduce emissions now."
The company has experienced significant growth after receiving a $14.6 millon Australian Federal government grant in 2021 to build a world-first demonstration plant at Orica's Kooragang Island manufacturing site
The project uses mineral carbonation to prevent emissions from entering the atmosphere.
In February 2023, MCi announced a multi-million dollar investment from RHI Magnesita, the world's leader in refractories products, and signed up the Austrian company as its first global commercial customer.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
