Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
What's on

The Party at The Spiegeltent: sexy cabaret circus built with world-class talent

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
April 1 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Spiegeltent is back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.