The theme of who gets to speak, and in what capacity, was one that set the tone for the weekend and cropped up again in Richard Fidler's appearance at the Newcastle Conservatorium of Music on Saturday afternoon, April 1. Fidler, in conversation with retired radio presenter Paul Bevan on his new book which delves into the history of Imperial Baghdad and the vibrant culture of the Eastern world during the Western Dark Ages, referenced a Medieval Arabian historian who compiled an exhaustive history of the world in 34 volumes.

