Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Disappointed Jets switch focus to must-win clash with Roar

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
April 4 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets captain matt Jurman (right) makes a point at training. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle Jets captain matt Jurman (right) makes a point at training. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves or have that mentality.

- JETS CO-CAPTAIN, MATT JURMAN

CO-CAPTAIN Matt Jurman says now is not the time for the Newcastle Jets to "feel sorry for ourselves" and stressed the importance of switching focus to Saturday's must-win clash with Brisbane Roar at Kayo Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.