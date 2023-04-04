There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves or have that mentality.- JETS CO-CAPTAIN, MATT JURMAN
CO-CAPTAIN Matt Jurman says now is not the time for the Newcastle Jets to "feel sorry for ourselves" and stressed the importance of switching focus to Saturday's must-win clash with Brisbane Roar at Kayo Stadium.
The Jets were shattered to a man after they conceded an injury-time equaliser for a 1-all draw with a 10-man Melbourne City on Sunday.
A win would have moved Newcastle alongside Sydney on 28 points, and seventh on goal difference.
That they threw away two points the previous round, giving up a 97th minute goal for a 2-all draw with Perth, added to the despair.
Despite the stumbles, the Jets remain firmly in the hunt for the play-offs and trail sixth-placed Sydney by two points, with four regular-season games remaining.
"It was pretty disappointing to drop points in the last two games," Jurman said. "Those four points would have been valuable for us in our charge towards the finals. We would be sitting in sixth on our own.
"It's disappointing but we have to forget about it and really focus on these next four games. They are all like finals. There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves or have that mentality. We are where we are. It is up to us to change that. It is all in our hands. We need to turn up on Saturday with the right mindset to get three points up there."
Brisbane are last and coming off a 4-1 hiding to Central Coast but are only three points adrift of the Jets.
"The ladder is so tight," Jurman said. "We have the confidence that we can go anywhere and get three points. It is about making sure we play the way we want to play for 95 minutes. We want to control the game and keep the ball.
"A couple of wins puts you in a finals position. We definitely won't be taking Brisbane lightly. It's a massive game for us. We need to go there with the right mentality, the right preparation ... we can't come home without three points."
Both equalisers the Jets conceded came from corners and slack marking.
Ryan Williams flicked on a header at the near post for Perth's late goal and teenage substitute Max Caputo was unmarked at the back of the pack and angled a corner into the net for City's saviour.
"We have done a lot of work on it (defensive corners) throughout the season, especially the past few weeks," said Jurman, who was on the bench after being replaced when City stuck. "The principles are in place. The boys know where they have to be if they put everyone forward. You also need players to communicate. Most of their delivery goes to the near post. But someone should have been marking him. He was free in the box and that can't happen."
The Jets opened the scoring against City in the 31st minute and had a man advantage for the final 50 minutes after Scott Jamieson was sent off for a second yellow card.
"The game would have been over if we had put away our chances," Jurman said.
