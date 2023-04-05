Newcastle Herald
Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos found guilty of 26 child sexual assault, drug supply charges

By Sam Rigney
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:00pm
Milton Orkopoulos.
Fifteen years after he was found guilty of 28 child sexual assault and drug charges, disgraced former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos has been found guilty of 26 more, a jury left with no doubt the 65-year-old had abused his power and preyed on four young boys, providing them with drugs and cash so he could sexually abuse them.

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

