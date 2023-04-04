The Newcastle Knights can deliver their long-suffering fans the perfect Easter present on Sunday by claiming consecutive wins at home for the first time since mid-2021.
The Knights host the Warriors at McDonald Jones Stadium in what is their first repeat encounter with another side this season.
Not only will they get the chance to exact revenge for their 20-12 loss to the New Zealand side in round one, Newcastle can claim back-to-back victories at the Broadmeadow venue.
The Knights last won consecutive games at McDonald Jones Stadium back in rounds 15 and 16 of the 2021 season, when they beat the Warriors (10-6) and Cowboys (38-0), respectively.
It was the week after that second win when the competition shifted to Queensland due to COVID and the club played its remaining home games north of the Tweed, winning all three.
A victory on Sunday would also already equal last season's overall home record of only two wins.
After Saturday's 32-all draw with big improvers Manly, Knights co-captain Jayden Brailey said the team's confidence and belief were "at a high".
"We're really pleased with how we've tracked in the first five weeks," he said.
"In terms of the character we've shown, the toughness we've shown and that next-man-up mentality that we've shown time and time again.
"I'm really proud of the boys with what we've put in, but it's a long year and it's something we've got to persist with and continue to build - building towards that team we want to be."
The Knights were given a boost at training yesterday when Kalyn Ponga returned following his trip to Canada, but the playmaker's concussion lay-off will extend at least another week.
Every game both the Knights and Warriors have played this season has been a tight contest.
The largest margin either side has won or lost by is 16 points, when the Knights were overrun by the Dolphins 36-20 after leading midway through the second half.
Newcastle's wins have come over Wests Tigers (14-12) and most recently Canberra (24-14).
Since the season-opener, the Warriors have lost to the Roosters (20-12) but beaten the Cowboys (26-12), Bulldogs (14-12) and Sharks (32-30) in a thriller on Sunday.
"I guess they've got a point to prove as well, the Warriors, given the year they had last year," Brailey said.
"It was probably similar to ours in some ways.
"They've got that never-die attitude about them at the moment.
"I watched that game pretty closely and it wasn't the first half they wanted, but that second half they came home really strong and played really tough, resilient football.
"I'm really excited to be back here at home this weekend in front of our home fans, and I'm sure they'll be up for the occasion as well."
Already without first-choice five-eighth Ponga, the Knights lost Tyson Gamble to a concussion against Manly and Phoenix Crossland, who replaced the playmaker 65 minutes into Saturday's game, has been named to wear the No.6 jersey this week.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien has opted to keep the 22-year-old in the halves despite the inclusion of Kurt Mann, who returns after spending a week on the sidelines under the NRL's new concussion protocols.
Mann suffered a head knock in the 24-14 win over Canberra at home in round four. He replaces Crossland as the bench utility with Jack Johns remaining at lock.
The Warriors, placed second after three consecutive wins, named captain Tohu Harris to return from a knee injury and start at No. 13.
Playmaker Te Maire Martin is back at five-eighth after a week off due to concussion.
Experienced outside-back Dallin Watene-Zelezniak also appears a chance to return after being included on an extended bench.
In a radio interview on Tuesday, Warriors coach Andrew Webster rated Harris only an "outside chance" to feature but said he had been "close" to facing the Sharks.
Former Knight and Wingham product Mitch Barnett wasn't included in the Warriors' squad. He hasn't played since suffering a neck injury in round three.
Newcastle, who are 11th on five competition points, could jump into the top eight if they beat the Warriors depending on other results.
They face a tough run of games in the following weeks, taking on reigning premiers Penrith (home), North Queensland (away) and Parramatta (away) before their first bye during Magic Round.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.