Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons living the dream after Sydney Cup win

Updated April 9 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Gibbons celebrates Explosive Jack's win in the Sydney Cup at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images
Dylan Gibbons celebrates Explosive Jack's win in the Sydney Cup at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images

Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons has reaffirmed his reputation as one of the leading apprentice jockeys in the state by riding his first group 1 winner, steering Explosive Jack to victory in the Sydney Cup at Randwick on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.