Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons living the dream after Sydney Cup win

Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons has reaffirmed his reputation as one of the leading apprentice jockeys in the state by riding his first group 1 winner, steering Explosive Jack to victory in the Sydney Cup at Randwick on Saturday.
The 21-year-old's win in the $2 million staying test (3200 metres) continued his remarkable progress in just his third full season.
He has had seven group 1 rides in the past few weeks, finishing a close second on Montefilia last month in the Tancred Stakes.
The Sydney Cup was his first ride over the two-mile distance, and afterwards Gibbons said that with 200m to run: "I just enjoyed it because I knew he was going to win".
Gibbons shed some tears after the $26 long shot's win and was thankful to have been given the ride - especially since he's a non-claiming apprentice, which meant he didn't get any weight reduction for being put on.
"I thought we were going to whack away and just run a gallant third or fourth, but as they stopped, he didn't," Gibbons said.
"I'm just fortunate to get these opportunities. It's pretty hard to put kids on [as jockey] in these sort of races, and the fact that they've done that and I've been able to get the job done for them, it's just a massive thrill. It's a great moment and I just can't wait to celebrate with everyone."
Gibbons' breakthrough win came only a week after he rode in a group 1 against his father Andrew in the Doncaster Mile.
He had a dream day on Saturday, which started in race two when he rode Razeta, trained by Newcastle's Kris Lees, to victory in the South Pacific Classic (1400 metres).
He was runner-up on the Lees-trained Loch Eagle in the Provincial-Midway Championships final, which was beaten by stablemate Spangler, ridden by master hoop James McDonald.
Gibbons then steered Montefilia to ninth in the $5 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2000 metres), won by Irish gelding Dubai Honour from Mo'unga and Anamoe.
It was Anamoe's last race in Australia before he heads to Royal Ascot in June and then retires to stud.
In his final ride of the day, Gibbons piloted the Lees-trained Never Talk to second place behind Zapateo in the TAB Sapphire Stakes (1200 metres).
Trained by David Eustace and Ciaron Maher, Explosive Jack took off down the middle of the track to finish well clear of runner-up True Marvel and Knights Order.
Eustace said Explosive Jack's recent second in the Canberra Cup was a "very, very good" preparation.
"That's absolutely fantastic. It's been the plan for a long, long time," he said.
"He had an injury after the Melbourne Cup and we said months ago this was the race to have him spot-on on the day."
