COACH Scott Coleman knows the Hunter Wildfires have the grit to go a long way in the Shute Shield. Now he has to add the polish.
The Wildfires overpowered Randwick 31-24 in front of a bumper crowd at No.2 Sportsground on Friday.
It was their second straight win to open the season - a club first - and followed a 27-19 triumph over Manly.
Again the Wildfires had to do it the hard way.
They lost capatin Rob Puli'uvea in the 12th minute to an eye-socket injury and goal-kicking fly-half Connor Winchester succumbed to a strained quadriceps early in the second half.
After a free-flowing opening 40 minutes which produced six tries - three each - the second half was an arm wrestle.
The score was tied at 24-all for much of the season half.
The Wildfires were awarded a penalty with seven minutes remaining. Rather than take a kick at goal, they opted for a scrum. Two phases later, prop Andrew Tuala powered over from close range.
"I can't fault their commitment, desire and how to grind out a win, and not give up for your mates," Coleman said. "All the things you can't coach they have got. Now it is up to me to add the polish.
"We are a tough rugby team, but we aren't a good one yet. That will come.
"We lost Rob inside 15 minutes and Connor strained his quad again. We had a few things go against us."
Two big plays switched momentum the home side's way.
With 20 minutes remaining, outside centre Tommy Watson raced off his line and floored his opposite Nick Chan, forcing a turnover.
Then, with the Wildfires up 31-24 but under the pump on their own line, Tuala bustled through from a lineout and dived on a loose ball to secure possession.
"We needed someone to stand up and do something special to get the energy up again. Momentum was swinging," Coleman said. "Tommy's big tackle and AT diving on a loose ball were match-turning."
The Wildfires were their own worst enemy in the first half.
Randwick captain Ben Houston stepped through two tackles to put the visitors up 7-0 after nine minutes.
The Wildfires responded through a close-range try to Donny Freeman and a another to Nathan De Thierry to jump ahead 14-7.
Then ill discipline and poor kicking opened the door for the Galloping Greens and they kicked it down with two converted tries to go ahead 21-14.
Just as the visitors appeared to be in control, the Wildfires hit back with a beautifully-worked set play from a scrum.
Winchester looked wide and then shifted the ball back on the inside to flanker Chlayton Frans, who burst into a hole and then had enough pace to hold off the cover in a 30-metre dash to the line.
"Everything we spoke about before the game, we messed up," Coleman said. "I told them at half-time: 'They are not beating us, we are beating ourselves'. We knew if we played set piece to set piece we would be half a chance."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
