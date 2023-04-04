Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Shute Shield rugby union, 2023: Andrew Tuala returns from NSW Waratahs, Ngarhue Jones makes case for Wildfires starting spot against Randwick

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated April 5 2023 - 8:59am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ngarhue Jones powers through two defenders in the Hunter Wildfires' 27-19 win over Manly on Saturday. The Wildfires host Randwick at No.2 Sportsground on Good Friday. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Ngarhue Jones powers through two defenders in the Hunter Wildfires' 27-19 win over Manly on Saturday. The Wildfires host Randwick at No.2 Sportsground on Good Friday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

BLOCK-BUSTING front-rower Andrew Tuala has returned from the NSW Waratahs and powerhouse lock Ngarhue Jones has given Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman plenty to contemplate ahead of the clash against Randwick at No.2 Sportsground on Good Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.