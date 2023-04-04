BLOCK-BUSTING front-rower Andrew Tuala has returned from the NSW Waratahs and powerhouse lock Ngarhue Jones has given Hunter Wildfires coach Scott Coleman plenty to contemplate ahead of the clash against Randwick at No.2 Sportsground on Good Friday.
Tuala spent three weeks on an injury cover contract at the Waratahs and missed the resounding 27-19 win over Manly in the season opener.
He was 26th man for the Tahs' loss to the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday. However, Mahe Vailanu has recovered from a knee injury ending Tuala's short stay.
Tuala spent the last month of preseason in the US on an injury contract with Major League Rugby club the Houston Sabercats.
"We haven't seen a lot of AT of late, but we know what he is capable of," Coleman said.
Tuala will come in at loosehead in place of Isi Fukofuka.
"AT (Tuala) is back permanently with us now," Coleman said. "Isi was very good against Manly and can consider himself unlucky. He has come on in leaps and bounds and is probably up there in the top five looseheads in the competition.
"AT gives us a bit more around the park with his carries. Isi will be a fresh reserve and give us impact off the bench."
Jones did exactly that and more when introduced off the bench in the second half against the Marlins.
The giant-striding lock, who was a regular starter last season, played with aggression and purpose.
He continually bust open the defence on the edges and scored the go-ahead try with 20 minutes remaining.
"Ngarhue has put the pressure right back on me to pick him," Coleman said. "I have to come up with the best balance for team we are playing.
"If he can do that for 80 minutes when he gets the chance, it will be amazing. I don't think we will see him here for too long.
"We have seen bits and pieces of it in the past. It was next level when he put it all together."
High-profile recruit Alex Pohla, who played 15 minutes off the bench against Manly, had a cortisone injection in his wrist on Monday.
The former Gordon centre has been restricted for the past month and done little ball work.
"He hurt it in the trial game against Newcastle Pasifika a month ago when he went to palm a defender," Coleman said. "He has severe bruising on the bone and another issue. He can't do any further damage and was able to play 15 minutes. Now he has had the cortisone, hopefully it settles down and he can get some training into him."
Randwick opened their campaign with an impressive 22-15 win over Warringah at Pittwater Park.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
