Former national league goalkeeper Alison Logue has signed with Broadmeadow for the rest of the NPLW Northern NSW season after young shot-stopper Ruby Jones made the difficult decision to step away from the game due to health concerns.
The former Australian under-16 representative stepped back up to first grade this campaign but was forced from the field in Magic's 5-2 loss to Maitland at Cooks Square Park on Sunday after hitting her head on the ground and sustaining a concussion while attempting a diving save.
Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley praised Jones' character and strength this week.
"The courage and tenacity Ruby showed to come back from the significant injury she sustained is a testament to the type of person she is," Curley said.
"She will always be a part of Magic."
Logue, Magic's first-choice goalkeeper for the past two seasons, was not intending to play this campaign but answered the club's call this week.
She will take the field when they play New Lambton at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Wednesday night in League Cup quarter-finals.
Charlestown beat Warners Bay 3-0 in League Cup on Tuesday night while Maitland's clash with Mid Coast in Taree set down for Friday was washed out. Olympic host Adamstown on Monday.
There are no NPLW competition games over the Easter long weekend.
Last week, retired Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Claire Coelho announced she would be playing NPLW but is yet to reveal where.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
