Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Alison Logue returns for Magic as brave young goalkeeper Ruby Jones steps away: NPLW NNSW 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated April 7 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Logue has signed with Broadmeadow Magic for the rest of the NPLW NNSW season. Picture by Marina Neil
Alison Logue has signed with Broadmeadow Magic for the rest of the NPLW NNSW season. Picture by Marina Neil

Former national league goalkeeper Alison Logue has signed with Broadmeadow for the rest of the NPLW Northern NSW season after young shot-stopper Ruby Jones made the difficult decision to step away from the game due to health concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.