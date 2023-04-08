Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Sporting Declaration: Why Kalyn Ponga will be a target when he returns

By Robert Dillon
April 9 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Knights believe that two weeks will be enough to prepare Kalyn Ponga physically and mentally to return from his latest bout of concussion. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
The Newcastle Knights believe that two weeks will be enough to prepare Kalyn Ponga physically and mentally to return from his latest bout of concussion. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

FORMER Knights coach Brian Smith used to call them "spot players". Spot them in the defensive line and run at them, in other words.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.