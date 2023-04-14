Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

As we transition into winter, you make your bed, you sleep in it - if you can, writes Simon Walker.

By Simon Walker
April 15 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Get it just right
Get it just right

It's not easy getting the doona/blanket/coverlet settings just right as we transition out of summer, through autumn and into winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.