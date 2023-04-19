Working it out

I read with interest last week about a global study into work addiction.
Researchers are investigating the phenomenon, and it's not clear yet if they're looking for a cure, or how to encourage it.
According to the study, workaholism is negatively influencing employees all over the world.
And anyone who has a job and mortgage and mouths to feed will tell you, the great resignation works both ways.
But let's not underplay the role of job satisfaction and career fulfilment in driving compulsive workplace behaviour.
Failing that, there's always Fri-Yay!!!
Technology has blurred the lines of when and how and why and where and if we work.
As has access to Facebook, Marketplace and Insta feeds.
Surveys conducted thus far reveal that up to an astounding one in five members of a workplace might be addicted.
To work I mean.
And if you listen to work colleagues whingeing about who's being a slack arse, that number might be frighteningly less.
Particularly after you subtract the whinger's Herculean workplace efforts.
The conversation gets even more focused if you're working from home and talking to yourself.
Researchers liken workaholism to other addictive behaviours.
Like gambling, playing video games and whingeing about who's not pulling their weight.
Bosses are traditionally the prime suspects and typically have no idea who is really doing the heavy lifting anyhow.
According to the study, people addicted to work often display withdrawal symptoms when they can't work.
Anxiety, physical discomfort, irritability and loss of control.
Very similar symptoms to those displayed by people when actually at work.
Insidious how this addiction to work ... works.
A sure-fire cure would be to not have a job. But it may bring on variations of those aforementioned symptoms.
Plus homelessness.
It got me wondering, was I infected?
I notice my symptoms tend to come on strong at certain times.
Usually after breakfast and then on through the day to around sunset.
HR calls it my "hours of employment".
But does that technically constitute "work addiction"?
It feels like it at times, usually of a Monday, but possibly my condition is mild at this stage.
As judged by friends and relatives who often ask what the hell it is I do.
Differentiating between work and real work seems to be an emerging challenge.
Like reading my emails as opposed to unpacking the dishwasher.
Ultimately my work addiction may be linked to my credit card.
Everything else seems to be these days.
And if I have to work less to alleviate this affliction, I guess it's something I'll work on.
If I don't go broke first.
