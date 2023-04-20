Newcastle Herald
Origin Energy signs-off on the construction of the $600million Eraring Battery

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 20 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 10:52am
An artist's impression of the Eraring Super Battery
Origin Energy has committed to building a $600 million, 460 megawatt battery on the site of Eraring Power Station.

