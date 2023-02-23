Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Planning sign-off received to build Waratah Super Battery on former Munmorah Power Station site

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated February 23 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impression of the Waratah Super Battery. Image NSW Energy Co.

The biggest committed battery in the southern hemisphere - the NSW Waratah Super Battery - has received final planning approval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.