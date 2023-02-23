The biggest committed battery in the southern hemisphere - the NSW Waratah Super Battery - has received final planning approval.
The battery is being delivered by Akaysha Energy in partnership with Transgrid and will be built on the site of the former Munmorah coal-fired power station.
Unlike other big batteries in the National Electricity Market (NEM), the Waratah Battery will act as a "shock absorber" for the electricity transmission system, helping keep the grid reliable during bushfires and lighting strikes.
Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean said construction of the 850 megawatt project would be completed by 2025 in advance of the earliest possible closure date of the Eraring coal-fired power station.
"The Waratah Super Battery is the first of many big energy projects to get underway. We are focused on getting on with the job of building major renewable energy storage projects that we need to lower power prices and keep the grid reliable," Mr Kean said.
Minister for Planning Anthony Roberts, welcomed the approval of the project, saying that it would be an important addition to the state's energy mix.
"The Waratah Super Battery will drive up to $1 billion of private investment into NSW and is a key part of our long term renewable energy plans," Mr Roberts said.
The battery will be critical in providing energy security and play an important role in the state's clean energy transition.
"The Waratah Super Battery is well-suited for the State's energy security needs because it is fast to roll out, has a relatively small footprint, repurposes land and connection infrastructure and will be able to respond almost instantly to disruptions in the energy system," Mr Roberts said.
"There is no better time than the present to bolster our energy capacity and to upgrade the grid to ensure the households and businesses in NSW have energy that is cheaper, cleaner and more reliable."
Transgrid executive general manager of network Marie Jordan welcomed the planning approval.
"We are getting on with the job of delivering this critical infrastructure to ensure a secure, reliable and affordable energy supply to homes and businesses in Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong while new renewable energy zones and transmission connections are completed," Ms Jordan said.
Transgrid is connecting the Waratah Super Battery to the grid via its existing Munmorah substation. It is also undertaking major upgrades to existing transmission lines and substations to enable additional energy to be delivered to the grid.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
