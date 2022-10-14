Newcastle Herald
State government confirms Waratah Super Battery will be built on the former Munmorah Power Station site

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated October 14 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:13am
Waratah Super Battery confirmed for Munmorah site

The Southern Hemisphere's largest network battery will be built at the site of the old Lake Munmorah Power Station, the state government has confirmed.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

