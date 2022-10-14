Waratah Super Battery confirmed for Munmorah site

The Southern Hemisphere's largest network battery will be built at the site of the old Lake Munmorah Power Station, the state government has confirmed.
The Newcastle Herald recently reported, that an EnergyCo scoping report said a 15 hectare site previously used to stockpile coal for the power station was an ideal location for the 700 megawatt project.
The project would create up to 150 construction jobs and approximately 10-15 permanent jobs.
Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean said construction was expected to begin in early 2023, pending approval, and would be completed by mid-2025 in advance of Eraring Power Station's earliest closure date.
"The Waratah Super Battery will drive up to $1 billion in private investment in new energy storage and associated network upgrades, generating more than 100 jobs in the Hunter and Central Coast regions," he said.
"The battery will ensure electricity consumers in Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong have access to more energy from existing generators while new transmission connections are developed."
Transgrid has been appointed the network operator.
Swansea MP and Shadow Minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said the former power station site was ideal for the super battery.
"It is owned by the government and all the transmission infrastructure is already in place'," she said.
'Not only will this project deliver up to 150 construction jobs and 10 to 15 ongoing jobs, but it will also open up an opportunity to turn the old power station into a renewable energy manufacturing hub on the Central Coast. This will mean good paying, highly skilled jobs into the future'.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.