Craig Hamilton and Jye Currie unite to make a documentary on suicide prevention

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
April 21 2023 - 7:00pm
Mental health advocate Craig Hamilton and filmmaker Jye Currie will combine their talents in making a documentary about suicide prevention over the next two months.
Newcastle radio personality Craig Hamilton has been a passionate advocate for better mental health for more than two decades, coming to the public fore after his own mental meltdown in 2000.

