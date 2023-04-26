Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Good News

Polish immigrant and WWII veteran Jozef Pilarski celebrates century birthday

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 26 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Polish immigrant and World War II veteran Jozef Pilarski turns 100 and enjoys celebrating with his son Kas Pilarski. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Polish immigrant and World War II veteran Jozef Pilarski turns 100 and enjoys celebrating with his son Kas Pilarski. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

From growing up in the midst of the Great Depression, to suffering an injury in a World War II bombing and becoming a prisoner of war - Jozef Pilarski has had several brushes with death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.