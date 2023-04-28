When Emma Walsh was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in July last year, her world was turned upside down.
It has been a tumultuous nine months for the 13-year-old from Redhead and her family, but one organisation has been making a world of difference.
Kids with Cancer Foundation has been a big supporter of John Hunter Children's Hospital where Emma receives treatment. As part of its 25-year anniversary celebrations, the foundation has marked a $1 million funding milestone to the oncology unit.
A cheque of $196,931 was presented at a special lunch at the hospital on Friday, April 28, and will allow an additional two positions for a social worker and a clinical nurse consultant.
The growing unit will continue to help children such as Emma as they battle cancer, and also support their families.
Emma's mum, Alex, said a social worker had put her in touch with the foundation, which had made their lives "a whole lot easier".
"Kids with Cancer Foundation have supported us on the ward, they've got snack boxes in the day unit, care boxes for the kids and they provided Emma with a beautiful wig," she said.
Emma said her wig was brown, which was the natural colour of her hair, and that she was grateful she had the option to wear it whenever she wanted.
"It's in a straight bob like my old hair, and I can style it just like normal hair," she said.
"I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped me."
Mrs Walsh said she was grateful the hospital and foundation had allowed her to stay in Newcastle for her daughter's treatment, instead of travelling to Sydney.
"We can travel 15, 20 minutes from home and receive everything that would be provided in Sydney. I'm really, really grateful for that, because when you're trying to keep a family together as much as possible - we're very fortunate," she said.
"Even when Emma was admitted here for a long time, her siblings could come after school and hang out. We are very, very grateful for the support John Hunter has given because it just makes our life so much easier."
Emma's dad, Brendan, said he was overwhelmed with the support and dedication from others to help his family through a difficult time.
"To know that during the most difficult time of your life you've got beautiful people like this - we're really touched," he said.
Head of Tertiary Services, oncologist and haematologist at John Hunter, Frank Alvaro, said it was important for Newcastle to create a unit that was better than Sydney.
"It's not about being as good, it's about being better. Over many years now we've grown into a fantastic unit that can provide the care and support for children like Emma, to receive the best care," Dr Alvaro said.
"Kids with Cancer Foundation have been such a big part of that."
He was thankful to be able to hire for more positions and praised the foundation for its efforts.
"It is a momentous occasion - $1 million is a lot of money," he said.
"We know how hard it is to raise that type of money, and I can assure you that the funds we receive are going to fantastic causes to really help these children."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
