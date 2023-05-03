Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp has blamed the previous government for neglecting to preserve a light rail corridor, but stopped short of committing to act on it now he is in power.
The Herald attempted to speak to the Minister for the Hunter about a court appeal to build a car park on a Newcastle West site that interferes with proposed light rail extension routes outlined in Transport for NSW documents.
In a written response, Mr Crakanthorp said "this is the consequence of the previous government's delay".
"It's clear that as a new government we have inherited a lot of unresolved problems," he said.
"I have requested a briefing on the [light rail extension] project from Transport for NSW.
"We need certainty about what our light rail system will look like in the future so we can plan accordingly."
The MP long pushed for the preservation of a light rail corridor in Newcastle West while in opposition.
He said in January 2021 even though an extension might be "some time away", it was "imperative" that work to preserve a corridor was "done now".
"We don't want to end up in a situation where the infrastructure becomes more complex and expensive because somebody else has snapped up needed land," he said at the time.
In January 2022, Mr Crakanthorp said it was "critical" a light rail corridor was preserved through the area to ensure a future extension would be possible.
"I first raised the urgent need to preserve these corridors at the start of 2021, and 12 months later Transport for NSW are still considering preferred options," he said.
Five months later, Mr Crakanthorp said the rapid pace of development in Newcastle West was a concern.
"They really need to get this corridor before it's built in," he said. "The west end is really growing at break neck speed. I think they've been caught short by that speed."
As the Herald reported on May 3, Transport for NSW is investigating alignment options as part of a commitment of previous government, but any decisions about route and timing were yet to be determined.
Newcastle council raised the light rail corridor issue when deferring a decision on a proposed car park at 4 Tighe Street on April 26.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said there had been an "abject failure" to protect the corridor and the responsibility had fallen to local government "to mop up the mess".
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
