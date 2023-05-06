Nurses, midwives the heart of healthcare

One of the favourite parts of my role is welcoming and nurturing the future of our workforce. This year we employed a record number of graduates who completed their study at our partner tertiary institutions, including the University of Newcastle, and some from farther afield. We are also leaders in the school-based traineeship program, boasting the largest number of NSW Health trainees in the state. This program allows young people to undertake paid work in a hospital while completing their HSC.