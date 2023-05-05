A dozen Knitting Nannas descended on the door step of minister Pat Conroy's office in Belmont on Friday morning to spin their yarns in a peaceful protest.
In a 'knit-in' solidarity with Pacific Island communities affected by climate impacts, the group of Nannas from across the Hunter, Mid and Central Coast had a letter to give the minister for International Development and the Pacific.
"We're writing to you regarding the Newcastle Coal Port ... as minister for the Pacific will you show your support for our Pacific Island neighbours by committing to the closure of the Newcastle Coal Port by 2030 as called for by Rising Tide Newcastle?," the letter read.
Mid Coast Knitting Nanna, Dom Jacobs, said she wanted Mr Conroy to hear their concerns.
"We're watching closely to see how the Australian government conducts itself over the coming months, in the lead up to the October 2023 Pacific Island forum," she said.
In response to the letter, the Shortland MP said the Albanese Government recognises climate change as the single greatest threat to the livelihoods, security and wellbeing of the peoples of the Pacific.
"We are supporting the Pacific to prepare for and respond to the impacts of climate change and natural disasters, through our development assistance and financing for climate resilient infrastructure," he said.
He said the government was also supporting the presence of Pacific voices at the centre of international discussions on climate.
The idea to protest came after the Knitting Nannas group heard heart-wrenching stories at Rising Tide's Climate Conference in April, from Kiribati's Maria Timon Chi-Fang.
"She had young nieces and nephews that have died from drinking brackish water out of wells, it was very sad," Ms Jacobs said.
"It was so moving and to hear her just saying they don't want all the handouts, they want Australia to stop producing new coal and gas to try and slow down what's happening with the climate," she said.
Ms Jacobs said by knitting, singing and engaging with passersby, she hoped the group could spread awareness.
"We have lots of signs, we're a really visible group and we just want to try to engage with the public. Our motto is saving land, air and water for the children," she said.
Items the group knit also go to a range of charities and not-for-profit organisations in need.
IN THE NEWS:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.