Sporting Declaration: Knights' trip to Bali is by the bye

By Robert Dillon
May 7 2023 - 7:00am
Newcastle players at full-time after last week's 43-12 hammering from Parramatta at CommBank Stadium. Picture by Getty Images
Newcastle players at full-time after last week's 43-12 hammering from Parramatta at CommBank Stadium. Picture by Getty Images

JUST in case any of the Newcastle Knights are still in holiday mode when they return from bye week, the barrage of flak they have copped from high-profile critics should remind them of what is at stake when they run out against Gold Coast Titans on Sunday week.

