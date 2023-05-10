Maitland will be boosted by the addition of strike weapon Bronte Peel as they look to back up a big win with another one on Sunday.
The Magpies became the first team to beat Newcastle Olympic this NPLW Northern NSW season with what coach Keelan Hamilton described as a much-needed 1-0 victory at Darling Street Oval last weekend.
They face another tough outing against a bolstered New Lambton at Alder Park in round 10 and Hamilton is facing some selection headaches with Maitland "starting to get some bodies back".
Maitland are fifth with 15 points, one adrift of Adamstown in fourth place, while the Eagles are sixth on 10 points after an important win of their own against third-placed Charlestown.
Peel sparked the Magpies' attack before taking up a scholarship to play Division 1 college soccer in the United States with University of Arkansas Little Rock College in July last year.
The Branxton 20-year-old returned to Australia last Friday on college summer break. She is back for nine weeks and has been cleared to take the field against the Eagles, who unleashed Jets trio Cassidy Davis, Lauren Allan and Tara Andrews last round.
Maitland welcomed back captain and left-sided attacking player Sophie Stapleford against Olympic.
Fresh from her debut A-League Women's season with the Jets, Stapleford played almost a full game at Darling Street Oval.
** The Eagles have lost former national league player Tara Pender to a season-ending knee injury.
** Charlestown Azzurri are set to lose Jess Gentle in coming weeks.
The lightning quick wide player was revealed as one of the Canberra Raiders' signings for the upcoming NRLW season on Wednesday.
** The NNSW Football Women's League Cup semi-finals are locked in for next Wednesday night.
Magic take on Maitland at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility (8pm) and Olympic play Charlestown at Darling Street Oval (7.45pm).
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.