Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

Fixing a leaking toilet is a situation where you definitely don't want to go with the flow, writes Simon Walker.

May 13 2023 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Royally flushed
Royally flushed

In the wake of last weekend's coronation I repaired a leaking toilet and found myself royally flushed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.