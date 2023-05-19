Newcastle Herald
Family switch from public health system to private to see an ENT specialist in Newcastle amind long wait times in the Hunter


By Damon Cronshaw
Updated May 20 2023 - 7:21am, first published 5:00am
Cass Button, 11, at home in Mayfield. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Long waits to see specialists in the Hunter's public hospital system have pushed families into private health insurance to prevent their children from suffering.

