Stockton sand restoration work gains ground as Minns government puts Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty and the Department of Regional NSW in charge of project

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated May 15 2023 - 9:31am, first published 5:30am
Stockton beach in January. Tenders are being prepared for initial dredging works. Picture Max Mason-Hubers
Stockton beach in January. Tenders are being prepared for initial dredging works. Picture Max Mason-Hubers

The Department of Regional NSW will take charge of the Stockton beach project in a move aimed at progressing works to restore sand to the eroded shore.

