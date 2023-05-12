LIFE doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother.
And this Sunday, Newcastle mums like Liz Owens will start their Mother's Day with purpose, walking or running to raise funds for an issue that predominately affects women - breast cancer.
It's her second year at the Mother's Day Classic, which she joined after watching friends battle the insidious disease.
"It's really important to me as a woman, a mother, a sister, a daughter and a friend," she said.
"There's very few people in my life who haven't been touched in some way by breast cancer - whether that's friends who have battled and survived and unfortunately some who have not.
"This is a time to honour those people and reflect on that by doing what we can to raise money and awareness for future generations."
Held at Carrington last year, the event raises funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and remembers the one in seven women diagnosed with breast cancer.
On Sunday, more than 450 people will walk or run five kilometres around Stockton Foreshore kitted out in all things pink.
Ms Owens said for her it's a reminder to women to take care of themselves too.
"I've noticed women are so busy fulfilling these roles as mothers, sisters, daughters - they're wearing all the hats and juggling all the balls," she said.
"Often our own health concerns are at the bottom of the list so it's about making sure women take time to take care of their own health needs and get the checks that are so important for early intervention.
"Women are the glue that keeps things together, they keep families organised and get people where they need to be, so when they get sick the impact on everyone is enormous.
"It's heartbreaking because you love your friends and family so much and you want the best for them, so it's hard to see them suffer and the impact on the whole family is often misunderstood as well."
The Mother's Day Classic starts from 7:30am with one run and two waves of walks starting near Griffith Park Oval.
It wraps up with speeches, a fundraising update and a raffle with hot coffee available from the van on site.
Ms Owens encouraged other families to get involved on Sunday.
"It's such a fabulous community day, there's a great atmosphere and vibe and it's just that feeling of women supporting each other and working towards the same goal," she said.
"Of course men are also welcome, it's a great family day, but it's a beautiful way to start Mother's Day taking that bit of time for ourselves to celebrate mothers."
For more information, to donate or register visit the website here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
