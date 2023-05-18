IT'S said the cure for anything is salt water, tears, sweat or the sea.
And, at a What Were You Wearing? (WWYW) protest on Saturday, participants will jump into Newcastle's Merewether Ocean Baths to wash away their troubles.
The 'stand still' protest aims to bring light to the prevalence of sexual and domestic violence in the Hunter, and is the first of its kind according to WWYW founder Sarah Williams.
"As opposed to typical protests, our stand still protest will be held in one place, at Merewether Baths," she said.
"We will be chanting on the spot and hearing from some very special speakers.
"At the end of the protest, we will collectively be jumping into the baths in our clothes, coming together as one and signifying that we're releasing our troubles."
The protest will include a number of speakers shedding light on Indigenous rights, social injustice, the LGBTQIA+ community and people living with disabilities.
Survivors going to the protest are encouraged to bring a sign showing what they were wearing and supporters enocuraged to wear orange.
Ms Williams said it's not the first protest they've held and it won't be the last.
"We won't let our voices go unheard, we stand in solidarity will all survivors of domestic and sexual violence and we won't stop until change is made," she said.
"We encourage all to come, whether you are a survivor or supporter."
The baths are accessible by stairs or the ramp and Ms Williams said anyone who doesn't feel comfortable swimming is encouraged to throw their sign into the water - which will be cleaned up at the end of the event.
The protest is on Saturday at 4:30pm.
IN THE NEWS
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
