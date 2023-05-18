A body has been located in the search for a man missing from the state's Hunter region for more than a month.
The body was found in Laguna, near Wollombi, on Tuesday May 16 following an appeal for information about the disappearance of John Simpson.
The 42-year-old man last seen driving on Great North Road, Laguna, on Thursday April 13. It is believed his vehicle broke down on his way home.
When he could not be located or contacted, police from the Hunter Valley Police District began searching for his whereabouts.
Police were assisted by specialist resources and the NSW State Emergency Service and established Strike Force Blakely to investigate circumstances surrounding the death.
A post mortem examination will be conducted to confirm the identity of the person and the cause of death.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.