Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Junk food ad ban for children on agenda in Canberra, Professor Clare Collins says, as Dr Sophie Scamps develops bill

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Sophie Scamps is developing a private member's bill to regulate junk food advertising in online and traditional media. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Dr Sophie Scamps is developing a private member's bill to regulate junk food advertising in online and traditional media. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Children are exposed to a huge amount of junk food advertising online, but there is a growing appetite for change, University of Newcastle nutrition expert Clare Collins says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.