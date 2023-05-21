$5m Eraring Trust Fund calls for applications

Community groups surrounding Eraring Power Station have been invited to apply for the first of two annual funding rounds from the $5million Eraring Community Investment Fund.
Origin Energy established the fund following the announcement that it had submitted notice to the Australian Energy Market Operator for the retirement of the power station from as early as August 2025.
Brookfield, which is in negotiations to takeover Origin, has indicated it would close the plant as soon as replacement clean energy capacity is in place.
It is believed Brookfield is investigating options for the site, including a clean energy manufacturing hub.
The fund, which will be invested between 2023-2032, will focus on the Lake Macquarie Local Government Area, particularly communities surrounding the power station.
Origin's group manager of coal asset operations, Tony Phillips said the fund would assist the social and economic transition of local communities.
"Eraring Power Station has been an important part of the Lake Macquarie community for more than 40 years and Origin expects this will continue beyond the closure of coal operations as we have long-term plans for the ongoing utilisation of the power station site.
"The Eraring Community Investment Fund will support activities that benefit communities directly impacted by the future closure of Eraring Power Station and aims to prioritises projects that are sustainable over the long term and deliver an enduring community benefit.
The four priority areas for the investment fund are community well-being, community resilience, economic transition and diversification, environmental protection and outdoor amenity.
Each annual funding round will support initiatives across three investment categories: sponsorships up to $10,000, grants between $10,000 - $50,000 and partnership projects up to $100,000
Further information is available at the "Eraring Community Investment Fund" section of the Eraring website www.originenergy.com.au/eraring.
Community groups wishing to discuss their application can contact Origin during business hours via email EraringCommunityFund@originenergy.com.au or on 0400 580 732.
