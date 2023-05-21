Newcastle Herald
Origin Energy's Eraring Community Investment Fund invites applications from community groups

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
May 22 2023 - 7:00am
$5m Eraring Trust Fund calls for applications
$5m Eraring Trust Fund calls for applications

Community groups surrounding Eraring Power Station have been invited to apply for the first of two annual funding rounds from the $5million Eraring Community Investment Fund.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

