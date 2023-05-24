Newcastle Herald
Good News

Warabrook Kaden Centre: $1 million in funds to help cancer patients

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 25 2023 - 8:31am
Federal Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon with past client Nicola Hirschhorn, and Kaden Centre client Margie Pink in 2022. Picture by Simone De Peak
CANCER patients will continue to have access to unique services at Warabrook's Kaden Centre thanks to a $1 million injection.

