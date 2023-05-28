FEDERAL Minister Chris Bowen has recently said there is nothing against nuclear power technology at all, however, it is not an option for Australia as it is too expensive and he cannot find a place where it would be located. For Mr. Bowen's benefit, nuclear power plants can be located on existing power station sites and use existing poles and wires, and can currently operate for up to 80 years and possibly longer. On average a solar farm can last between 25-30 years and a wind turbine generally 20 years before needing to be replaced. Given the foregoing life expectancies a nuclear plant would have a life expectancy four times that of solar and wind plants and thus would be overall cheaper, and we would have more free land for food production and greenie picnics.