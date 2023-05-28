Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes May 29 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 29 2023 - 4:30am
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb during a May 20 press conference regarding the Clare Nowland incident.
CLARE Nowland, a 95-year-old dementia patient, has died in a Cooma hospital after she was tasered by a policeman. The story has elicited shock, horror and outrage.

