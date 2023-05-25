A Newcastle council vote to delegate a decision on the city's inland pools to the CEO has been described as a "sad day for democracy" by a Liberal councillor.
Newcastle Liberal councillors Jenny Barrie and Callum Pull released a statement on May 26 after the council meeting on May 23, where Labor councillors declared conflicts of interest in a confidential item to award a management contract for the city's five inland pools.
The move meant the four non-Labor councillors who remained could not form a quorum, and the full council voted to instead delegate responsibility to the council CEO Jeremy Bath.
Cr Pull called the event a "sad day for democracy".
"A decision this important and with this much public interest should be decided by the elected council," he said.
"I voted against delegating this decision for precisely that reason - councillors should be the ones to make this decision."
Cr Barrie said she thought the move "demonstrated the dangers of handing one party a majority on the council".
"We've seen here all seven Labor councillors needing to declare a conflict on the item, which has meant council cannot make a democratic decision on a very important issue," she said.
The Labor councillors recused themselves after lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said an un-named politician and former councillor had instructed her how to vote and created a conflict of interest in the matter.
Cr Barrie and Cr Pull said they were not reflecting on the Labor councillors' decision to declare a conflict, however their statement referenced the Councillors' Code of Conduct which says:
"The personal or political views of a council official do not constitute a private interest."
"Political views are expressly excluded from the criteria of a non-pecuniary interest," Cr Pull said.
"We are simply commenting on the detrimental effect this has had on council's ability to be the decision-maker on this issue.
"Declaring a conflict and managing it is an essential part of the transparency of council."
"Neither Cr Barrie nor myself endorse any comments criticising any councillor for choosing to declare a conflict."
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery put out a statement on May 25 in response to the pools debate, saying she "will not be pressured" to advocate less for her community.
"The lord mayor and elected councillors are trying to imply that any advocacy they receive is an instruction on how to vote," she said. "This is false and misleading."
Cr Pull defended Ms Hornery after Cr Nelmes alleged she was subjected to "relentless bullying tactics" over the pools.
"I have never seen anything that could be described as bullying behaviour by Sonia Hornery," Cr Pull said.
"As a person from the opposite side of politics and her rival in the recent state election I have always found her to be forthright in advocating for for our community, but always polite and a pleasure to deal with."
The third Liberal on council, Katrina Wark said after the meeting that "the ratepayers of Newcastle deserve better than this dysfunction exacerbated over petty internal political disputes as opposed to working together.
"It's a shame that this is all playing out to the detriment of all Newcastle ratepayers and pool users," she said.
Mr Bath said he expected the finalisation of pools matter would take months.
"I have already written to my six councillors who do not have a conflict of interest on the matter, as well as the relevant union, and other key stakeholders, offering the opportunity to meet, and present any information that they believe will assist me in my decision making," he said.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
