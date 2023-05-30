The NSW Department of Education has lodged plans with Port Stephens Council for a $10 million upgrade to Hunter River High School, including a new gymnasium, sports field and car park.
The department is also working on associated plans for eight new classrooms, new administration building, new entrance road and improved bus drop-off area at the Raymond Terrace campus.
The former Coalition state government announced in June 2021 that Hunter River High and Irrawang High, also in Raymond Terrace, would receive funding allocations for upgrades in the 2021-22 budget.
The Department of Education lodged $17 million plans for Irrawang High in February which include new classrooms, an expanded library and new campus entry.
The department hopes work will start at Irrawang late this year, pending planning approval.
The Hunter River High project includes a double-height gymnasium facing a realigned rugby league field next to the Pacific Highway.
The proposed all-weather gymnasium will double as a school auditorium with a relocatable stage and audio-visual equipment.
The school, formerly known as Raymond Terrace High School, was built in 1956 and has 842 students this year.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
