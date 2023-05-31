Zeke Zielinski, 17, is missing.
The teenager was last seen about 9.30am on Tuesday, May 30 in Rutherford.
He was wearing a black hooded jumper, black jeans and black and white Nike shoes. He was also seen carrying a guitar case.
Port Stephens Hunter Police District took to social media to ask the public for assistance in Zeke's whereabouts.
"Zeke is not in trouble. Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and wish to make sure he's okay," officers wrote in a Facebook post.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Maitland Police Station on 4934 0200 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
