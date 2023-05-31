Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Missing teenager: Zeke Zielinski, 17, was last seen in Rutherford

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 31 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zeke was last seen about 9.30am on Tuesday, May 30 in Rutherford. Picture Port Stephens Hunter Police District Facebook page
Zeke was last seen about 9.30am on Tuesday, May 30 in Rutherford. Picture Port Stephens Hunter Police District Facebook page

Zeke Zielinski, 17, is missing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.