"We took the film crew on our tour with Brad Paisley and there's a bit in the documentary we filmed on the beach and I was like 'Guys stop, listen', and we were just standing there and all you could hear were the crickets, or maybe they were cicadas, and it was just the most Australian sound. I was like 'This right here, this is what I miss, we've got to just sit here for a bit'. They're just little things but they all add up, don't they?"