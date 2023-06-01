Honking horns beeped in support as hundreds of Newcastle University staff formed a sea of purple and performed the Nutbush as part of a 24 hour strike for fair pay and safer workloads, on Thursday morning, June 1.
The rally from Civic Park to NUspace followed a decision by university management in May to refer the dispute, which has been running for almost two years, to the Fair Work Commission for resolution under the Fair Work Act.
Protesters were spotted waving around a copy of the Newcastle Herald's front page story today, as they participated in an "incredible rendition" of Tina Turner's Nutbush to get the adrenaline pumping.
National Tertiary Education Union NSW division secretary Vince Caughley said the atmosphere at the rally was full of passion and anger.
"People are really concerned and worried their fate is being taken out of their hands but at the same time they are trying to be optimistic," he said.
He said their demand today was a simple one.
"It is, that the vice chancellor and the university management listen to staff. If they want a deal, they need to listen to staff and they can have a deal," he said.
"They're just bypassing the voices of staff input ... that's why we're on strike."
"We want fair pay, we want secure work, we want safe workloads, and we want equity for casual staff," he said.
"People are really concerned and worried their fate is being taken out of their hands but at the same time they are trying to be optimistic," he said.
He also acknowledged the support of the broader community who joined in to support their strike.
"I think that just in the broader community we know we're not asking for too much," he said.
"Particularly when it comes to really important things in people's lives like job security, workloads that are manageable that just don't put extra stresses on you and your family and just to know that you're being valued - it's so fundamental.
"And if a university, can't do it - if a public institution receiving hundreds of millions of dollars of public money for the public good - can't do that, then we got a real problem."
The University of Newcastle has been contacted for comment.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.