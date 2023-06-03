That's Life: Working and living on the deadline

Deadlines are a fact of life and a great reminder that we're often falling behind.
Or in some cases, apart.
It all depends on your tolerance for deadlines.
Some people think of them more as imaginary constructs.
Like it doesn't matter if you're late, she'll be right mate - hasta man yana baby.
And good luck to them.
Particularly if they're trying to catch a bus.
Because maybe that bus ain't going to wait.
Which is OK if you've stepped off the bus.
But bad news if you want to step back on.
And very tricky if you get thrown under.
Which tends to happen if deadlines aren't met.
Some people are really cool with deadlines.
Usually because they're setting them.
Others really stress out.
Often because they're getting them.
Maybe they stress because it's their job.
Or their responsibility.
Or maybe caring just comes naturally.
Whatever their problem, stress-heads need to embrace deadlines as if they were letting go.
For the sake of everyone around them.
Because we need to let go of everything these days. Including our grip on how things get done.
It can be hard, though, because technically we might still have deadlines.
I fall somewhere in between in that I like to meet deadlines but I have a tendency to leave everything to the last moment.
Setting up a grandstand finish every time.
And in those grandstand moments I often wonder why I didn't pace it out a little more.
Oh, that's right, because I'm disorganised.
And yes, tax time is approaching and I'll soon have to get my affairs in order.
But what if I'm racing to meet this deadline bus and I get hit by an actual bus?
Deadlines won't seem so important then.
But having my affairs in order will.
Death being the one deadline we're guaranteed to die for I guess.
In the meantime, deadlines demand you be a little less 'big picture' on the philosophising and a little more laser focused with the realising.
Mundane yes, but necessary if you want to get things done, as good as you can now that you've let things slide.
Consequences can be a great motivational tool in that regard. But rarely are.
That's because for every action there can be an equal and opposite inaction in the world of procrastination.
Which gets us to that leaking tap in the kitchen.
Or whatever metaphor you want to use for whatever deadline you've been putting off.
You were born for this moment, and you may die wondering if that's true.
But when you manage to stop that tap leaking, you'll realise it probably was.
Not because a dream was just a goal without a deadline.
But rather because the deadline let you know when it was time to panic.
