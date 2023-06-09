Knights football director Peter Parr says his meeting with Bulldogs supremo Phil Gould this week was merely a catch-up - not a discussion about potential big-name player moves between clubs.
Gould, Canterbury's general manager, was surprisingly spotted at a New Lambton cafe on Thursday just a week after it was reported his club had an interest in Knights prop Daniel Saifiti.
A week earlier Saifiti had been, along with strike centre Bradman Best, named in a Sun-Herald report as two under-contract players the Knights might be willing to let go should the club be approached with the right offer.
"It was purely a catch-up. I've known Gus for a long time," Parr told the Newcastle Herald. "Nothing business-related."
The pair have indeed been involved in the game for decades, but Gould's visit certainly raises eyebrows.
As recently as Thursday, asked about Saifiti and Best, Knights coach Adam O'Brien said he didn't want "any local players" leaving the club.
"I don't handle all of those things, but the club has assured me we have not shopped those two guys," he said. "They are in our plans."
O'Brien added: "I don't talk about recruitment and retention, but I will say publicly we don't want to get rid of ... Daniel and Bradman.
"If I speculate on everything that starts outside our walls, than I'll be be here all day with you. I've spoken to both of those guys, I've spoken to the club, we want both of those guys here.
"They've got long-term contracts and I think they are both playing well."
Best told the Herald in recent weeks that he was fully committed to the Knights.
"I don't know where it's coming from," he said.
"Adz [O'Brien] said I had nothing to worry about and then Peter Parr told me in his office there was no truth to the rumours.
"I'm not worried about it. I've got another year to go on my contract and hopefully I can extend it."
Saifiti is yet to comment.
Gould's meeting with Parr comes after recent criticism of the Knights in his role as a pundit.
He largely sparked the furore about the players taking brief overseas trips in their nine-break during the bye last month.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
