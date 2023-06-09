Newcastle Herald
Bulldogs general manager Phil Gould pays Knights football director Peter Parr a mid-week visit at New Lambton cafe

By Max McKinney
June 10 2023 - 4:00am
Phil Gould. Picture Getty Images

Knights football director Peter Parr says his meeting with Bulldogs supremo Phil Gould this week was merely a catch-up - not a discussion about potential big-name player moves between clubs.

